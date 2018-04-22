Crappie Fishing

Posted 7:02 pm, April 22, 2018, by

Join us for some crappie fishing with Casey Magargle, owner of Sneaky Hollow Bait Company, aboard the brand new Crestliner fishing boat that can be yours in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s