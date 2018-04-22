× Cannabis Festival Held in Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hundreds of people turned out on Sunday for the 4th annual Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival at Nay Aug Park.

Live music filled the grounds while cannabis supporters of all ages got their fill of food and shopping.

The event is held every year to bring awareness to aid in the legalization of marijuana.

“It brings everyone together so we can sign petitions or just show the state like look, there’s this many people here that do use cannabis and have reasons for it,” said Justin Peterson of New York.

The festival is the largest cannabis event held in Pennsylvania.