Benefit Held for DPW Worker Injured on the Job in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — People came out Sunday to help ease the financial burden of a local DPW worker.

A pasta dinner and raffle was held at Carmella’s Restaurant in Scranton.

The event was put together to help out Michael Butler.

Butler was injured in January after he fell off the back of a garbage truck while on the job.

Those close to Michael are taken aback by the community’s help.

“It’s absolutely heartwarming but this is our community, we take care of our own,” said Jackie Butler, Michael’s mother.

The money raised at the event will help assist with medical expenses while Butler recovers in Lackawanna County.