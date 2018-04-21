× Scranton Expressway to Reopen Saturday by Midnight

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Expressway is reopening ahead of schedule.

PennDOT officials tell Newswatch 16 the Central Scranton Expressway will reopen Saturday night by midnight.

PennDOT says its demolition work on the old Harrison Avenue Bridge that crosses over the expressway went faster than expected.

The road connecting Interstate 81 to Scranton’s downtown closed Wednesday night and was originally scheduled to reopen Monday morning.

Only a portion of the Harrison Avenue Bridge was removed so far. PennDOT plans to remove the remainder of the old bridge in phases in the coming weeks.