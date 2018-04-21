Scranton Expressway to Reopen Saturday by Midnight

Posted 7:08 pm, April 21, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Expressway is reopening ahead of schedule.

PennDOT officials tell Newswatch 16 the Central Scranton Expressway will reopen Saturday night by midnight.

PennDOT says its demolition work on the old Harrison Avenue Bridge that crosses over the expressway went faster than expected.

The road connecting Interstate 81 to Scranton’s downtown closed Wednesday night and was originally scheduled to reopen Monday morning.

Only a portion of the Harrison Avenue Bridge was removed so far. PennDOT plans to remove the remainder of the old bridge in phases in the coming weeks.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s