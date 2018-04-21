Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Music lovers celebrated Record Store Day deals in Luzerne County on Saturday.

The day is meant to draw attention to independent stores like Gallery of Sound on Mundy Street near Wilkes-Barre.

It's hosted the big event for 11 years.

The music store opened bright and early on Saturday, offering new releases and live music.

The owner says Record Store Day is about making records relevant again now that many people get their music online.

"I just like having the physical medium instead of a download, and if anything happens and worst case scenario, I can sell them if times get rough," said Derrick Robbins of Kingston.

"A lot of times bring things back for credit, you get good buys on things. A lot of things are here that you would not have gotten before. I love it," said Mark Kapes of Hazleton.

For more on where you can find the best deals and live music on record store day, click here.