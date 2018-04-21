On the Catwalk for a Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- The Walk On Foundation hosted a fashion show for children in Union County on Saturday.

This is the ninth year for the event at the Campus Theater in Lewisburg.

It raises money for medical equipment and expenses for sick children.

One young model says helping others is an added bonus.

"It felt great, especially for something for a good cause. Everything goes back to the charity, so that makes it even better," said Ingrid Huben of Bloomsburg.

"Our number one thing is to see them smile. That's what we see a lot of going on today, just seeing the smiles, them going around with their friends, and just having a good day," said Josh Richard, Walk On Foundation president.

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize emceed during the fashion fundraiser.