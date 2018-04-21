Maple Syrup 101

Maple syrup season is here. Paul Epsom visits Dewy Meadows, where they show us how we can make our own maple syrup from tapping the tree to the table. The PA Maple Syrup Sweetheart also shows us how to prepare a maple syrup dessert.
