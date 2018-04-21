Maple Syrup 101

Posted 9:30 am, April 21, 2018, by

Maple syrup season is here. Paul Epsom visits Dewy Meadows, where they show us how we can make our own maple syrup from tapping the tree to the table.  The PA Maple Syrup Sweetheart also shows us how to prepare a maple syrup dessert.

http://pamaple.net/producers

banana berry muffins

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s