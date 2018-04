Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Excitement was in the air for some Little Leaguers in Lackawanna County.

The young players took part in a parade in Moosic on Saturday.

The parade started on Spring Street and ended at the Moosic Little League fields.

Champ, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders mascot, even joined in on the fun.

The parade kicked off the Little League season in the borough.