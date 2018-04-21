Fundraiser for Young Girl Battling Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People gathered in the Back Mountain area of Luzerne County to raise money for a 3-year-old girl battling cancer.

The fundraiser at the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department near Shavertown helped collect money for Emily Longmore. She has stage 4 neuroblastoma, a form of cancer that typically affects young children.

Friends have already raised more than $30,000 since February.

Hundreds of dinners, as well as basket raffles and a silent auction, helped raise even more money for Emily's brave battle with cancer.

A GoFundMe account has been set up.