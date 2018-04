Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- Crews were called to a fire at an assisted living center in Luzerne County.

Firefighters put out flames at Plymouth Manor in Plymouth shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said a carpet caught fire and the buildings filled with smoke.

The 37 people living there will have to stay elsewhere due to the smoke damage. Buses will transport them to a temporary shelter.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.