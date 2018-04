Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYPHANT, Pa. -- A crash toppled a utility pole in Lackawanna County early Saturday morning.

A vehicle plowed into the pole around 1 a.m. in Olyphant.

South Valley Avenue was shut down for a time while crews cleaned up the downed power lines.

No one was hurt.

Crews on scene said this is the second time this has happened in this spot in the last month.