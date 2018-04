Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fundraiser called Cars for a Cause revved up support for Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas.

Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston hosted a car show on Saturday.

People paid $1 to cast a vote for the coolest car. That money helps Blue Chip find forever homes for dogs and cats.

The winner of best car in show wins a trunk load of beer.