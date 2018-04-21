Block Party Weekend in Bloomsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- What started decades ago as an annual fundraiser has turned into a party across town for students at Bloomsburg University.

The Bloomsburg Block Party is no longer a fundraiser. Instead, it's now better known as a weekend of binge drinking.

Students tell Newswatch 16 the event is a way for them to unwind before finals. Residents wish it wasn't so disruptive but understand why the students want to let loose at the end of the school year.

"I'm gonna be drinking a little dranks and I'mma be hanging with my friends and it's gonna be a nice time to catch up and see everyone that I missed over the entire year," said Blake Remensnyder, Bloomsburg senior.

"Good for them. I mean, I partied my share, so I'm not going to be a hypocrite and say, 'Oh! How dare they?" said Josh Weinberg of Bloomsburg.

Every year, the block party brings a heavy police presence. Last year, 281 citations were given out by police, mostly for open containers.