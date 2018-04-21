Barbara Bush Funeral: Remembering the Former First Lady

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The funeral service for former First Lady Barbara Bush will take place Saturday at St. Martin's church in Houston, Texas.

Bush's husband, former President George H. W. Bush, and her son former President George W. Bush will be in attendance, as well as former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Current First Lady Melania Trump will attend the memorial service, as well as, former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter will not attend, as Jimmy Carter will be on a trip overseas and Rosalynn Carter is recovering from recent intestinal surgery, a spokesperson for the Carter Center said in a statement Thursday.

Bush, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty and a first lady who elevated the cause of literacy, died Tuesday. She was 92.