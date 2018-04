Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An ATV rider died after smashing into a trailer in the Poconos.

The Monroe County coroner tells Newswatch 16 the driver of the ATV lost control and crashed into a food truck trailer around 6 p.m. Saturday on Gilbert Road near Brodheadsville.

State troopers and several emergency crews were on scene.

The coroner identified the ATV driver as James Greydanus, 40, of Gilbert.

The crash is under investigation.