Wilkes-Barre Man Pleads Guilty to Murder Charges

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man pleaded guilty to third-degree murder charges in Luzerne County.

Sean Talmadge, 33, entered his plea for the murder of Ramon Torres.

Torres was found last June in the basement of a home along South Franklin Street, stabbed to death.

Talmadge faces up to 40 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced in July.