Talkback 16: Banning Tobacco On Campus

In this edition of Talkback 16 callers discuss a new policy banning tobacco and tobacco products at every Penn State campus. First, the demolition of the old Harrison Avenue bridge in Scranton.
1 Comment
Fredric Underhill
Pennsylvania State U. wants to go tobacco and smoke free. FINALLY!!
Reality Check:
This has a Snowball’s chance in July of becoming reality. Tobacco is the largest legal cash crop in the state. That alone creates huge tax dollars and lobbying income for legislators. Ask a legislator to cut off the lobbyists “donations.”
Try making jails and prisons go smoke and tobacco free first where a pack of smokes is the Bitcoin. Massachusetts did it.