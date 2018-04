× Rig Wrecks Block Interstate 84

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Ice is being blamed for this wreck on Interstate 84 involving five rigs.

State police say three tractor-trailers collided and two others slid off the roadway around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes between the Newfoundland exit (17) and Mount Cobb exit (8) near the Wayne/Pike County line.

No one was hurt.

The interstate was closed for several hours until that wreck could be cleared. The highway was reopened by about 8 a.m.