Ready for Record Store Day

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Saturday is Record Store Day, an event that brings attention to independent music shops.

Music can capture a moment.

“You can look back into something that kind of takes you into different places or sights and sounds. Music does that,” said Joe Pula of Stroudsburg.

But many music lovers say the bits and bytes that make up digital music don’t offer the same experience as classic vinyl.

Tom LeFevre is the owner of Main Street Jukebox.

“It’s just a fuller sound,” he said. “It’s a whole different experience I think.”

An experience that often begins with a trip to your local music shop.

Music lovers say part of the fun of coming into a record store is the thrill of the hunt. You just never know what you might find in the stacks.

“It’s a great part of the job. I like turning people on to music LeFevre said.

LeFevre opened Main Street Jukebox in Stroudsburg 24 years ago. He loves any opportunity to share his passion for music. That’s why he’s especially excited about Record Store Day.

“Record Store Day is the best day of my year so it’s pretty exciting. I mean, it’s better than Christmas.”

The store will open at 9 a.m. but customers will line up outside well before that, waiting to get their hands on hundreds of limited edition records.

Joe Pula looks forward to it every year.

“It’s a celebration of music and patrons and friends that are around and lovers of music.”

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and there will be live music beginning at 6 p.m.

Get more information on other Record Store Day events here.