Police Searching for Robbery Suspect in Clinton County

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Clinton County are searching for a man they believe robbed the Nittany Minit Mart near Avis.

The alleged robber came into the store, demanded money from the cash register and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the store along Woodward Avenue early Friday morning.

Police say the man is approximately 5’10”, thin and was wearing a Steelers jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Lamar.