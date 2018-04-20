Penn State Hazleton Students React to Future Tobacco Ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A change is coming to all Penn State campuses this fall.

No tobacco use of any kind will be allowed, that includes e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco.

Newswatch 16 stopped in at Penn State Hazleton to ask students what they thought of the new policy.

"I know a lot of people that do smoke and it adversely affects your health," student Kaitlyn Nystrand said. "I personally don't like breathing that in. People who have second-hand smoke, you're obviously affected by that. It causes cancer."

A student we spoke with who does smoke is not in favor of the decision.

"If you're forcibly preventing these students from being able to do what they need to do, they're going to still do it," student Ahmed Rabani said.

The university said it made the decision to go tobacco-free to enhance health and wellness. It is the 11th school in the big ten to adopt the policy. Members of PSU Hazleton's student government were involved in making the decision to ban smoking on campus. They're hoping that students who do smoke will get on board.

"Just try your best to try not do it," PSU Hazleton Student Government President-Elect Andrew Brink said. "We want to help you along in the process. Just, if you're going to do it, just try and stay off campus. You're only here for a few hours a day, so try and do your best not to do it."

The new smoking policy will take effect in the fall. It will not affect faculty members who are represented by work unions. It will also not apply to students who use tobacco for religious, cultural or theatrical purposes. The university also says smoking will be allowed inside closed personal vehicles parked on campus.