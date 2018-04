× Pedestrian Killed in Crash in Lycoming County

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died after he was hit by a car on Thursday evening in Lycoming County.

According to police, Zachary Fitzgerald of Poughkeepsie, New York was crossing Lycoming Mall Drive in Fairfield Township when he was struck by the car.

Fitzgerald suffered traumatic injuries resulting in his death, police say.

Police are investigating the deadly crash in Lycoming County.