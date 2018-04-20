× New Osprey Home at Lake Wallenpaupack

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Just weeks after being knocked down by strong winds, PPL crews were out replacing a spot for ospreys to nest in Wayne County.

An osprey flying above Lake Wallenpaupack will have a new place to eat and nest in Wayne County.

Earlier this month, the perch for ospreys along the Route 590 overlook was snapped by high winds.

PPL crews spent Friday building a new spot for the birds to nest.

Heleen Reiss comes once a week to see the birds and was sad when she saw the broken pole.

“The weather has done a number on everything down here so I felt very sad,” Reiss said.

After digging a new hole, slowly but surely, PPL crews placed a 55-foot pole into the ground along Lake Wallenpaupack.

Brookfield Renewable, an energy company owns the land where the pole fell. They partnered with PPL to build a new nesting spot.

PPL crews placed sticks in the nesting platform to make it look a little more like home for the ospreys.

“This is just one of the ways that we support the environment, by giving wildlife a helping hand, but we also recycle wood poles so this wood pole will be recycled, the one that came down,” said Meg Welker, senior environmental professional for PPL.

Newswatch 16 first spoke with Ken Parlatore when the nest came down. As a bird enthusiast, Parlatore was happy at how quickly things came together.

“It restores my faith in human being, because a lot of companies would have said we will get to it and that is it, but these people really jumped on it and they are restoring something that we look forward to,” said Parlatore.

And bird watchers hope that the high-flying birds build up their new nest along Lake Wallenpaupack soon.