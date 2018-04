Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLEY, Pa. -- Police are looking for a man accused of beating a woman in Luzerne County.

Al-Quadir Hubbard, 28, is charged with aggravated assault.

Ashley police say he severely beat his 46-year-old roommate Wednesday morning. She is still in the hospital.

Hubbard has a tattoo on his neck, the date "11-30-07."

If you see him, call Ashley police or 911.