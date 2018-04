× Man Sentenced for Shooting Father in the Chest

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Wayne County was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after shooting his father late last year.

Jacob Silfies was sentenced on charges of reckless endangerment after he pleaded guilty to shooting his father, Edward Silfies, in the chest.

Silfies will spend 2 to 23 months behind bars for the shooting in Wayne County.