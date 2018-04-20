× District Attorney to Seek Death Penalty Against Homicide Suspect

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The district attorney announced Friday they will seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing his girlfriend during a standoff with police in Luzerne County.

Joseph Marchetti, 51, is facing charges including criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Officials say Marchetti allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, Antoinette Wilkerson, 46, during the standoff with police last January.

Wilkerson’s mother was also injured during the standoff near Freeland.