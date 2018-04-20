Delaware Valley Volleyball

Posted 6:49 pm, April 20, 2018, by

With a four set win over Wyoming Valley West, the Delaware Valley Volleyball Team remains undefeated in Conference play.  Their next big match is against six time reigning District Champion Holy Redeemer.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s