Combating Opioid Crisis on the Front Lines

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The first "Pennsylvania Pain and Addiction Summit" got underway Friday morning at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County.

Wilkes University organized the event to bring members of the medical, legal, and law enforcement professions together to share methods in dealing opioid addiction and ideas on how to treat pain and substance abuse.

"It's important to polish our skills, keep up with the new evidence," said pain management pharmacist Justin Troutman.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey served as a panel moderator involving a discussion with first responders at the summit near Wilkes-Barre.