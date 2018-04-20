Combating Opioid Crisis on the Front Lines

Posted 12:39 pm, April 20, 2018, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The first "Pennsylvania Pain and Addiction Summit" got underway Friday morning at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County.

Wilkes University organized the event to bring members of the medical, legal, and law enforcement professions together to share methods in dealing opioid addiction and ideas on how to treat pain and substance abuse.

"It's important to polish our skills, keep up with the new evidence," said pain management pharmacist Justin Troutman.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey served as a panel moderator involving a discussion with first responders at the summit near Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s