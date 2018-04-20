× Celebrating A Milestone By Giving Back

An area seafood restaurant is catching a wave of good will.

Cooper’s Seafood house along North Washington Avenue in Scranton is celebrating a milestone by giving back.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the project Friday morning.

The well-known Scranton landmark that’s been visited by presidents and celebrities is hosting an event through the end of the month to give back to St. Joseph’s Center in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Cooper’s is promoting a raffle to benefit St. Joe’s. The goal is to raise $20,000.00.

Raffle tickets are $10. They can be purchased at Cooper’s now through Sunday, April 29 when the drawing will be held at 4 p.m.

Prizes are:

1st Prize- Travel World Trip for Two to Ireland

2nd Prize- A Boat Full of Booze (on display at Cooper's)

3rd Prize- Cooper's Lighthouse Party for 20

Donations given to St. Joseph’s Center support programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Thes­­­­e include Outpatient Therapy, Residential and Community-based programs.

Facts About St. Joseph’s Center:

Courtesy: Sister Maryalice Jacquinot