Celebrating A Milestone By Giving Back
An area seafood restaurant is catching a wave of good will.
Cooper’s Seafood house along North Washington Avenue in Scranton is celebrating a milestone by giving back.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the project Friday morning.
The well-known Scranton landmark that’s been visited by presidents and celebrities is hosting an event through the end of the month to give back to St. Joseph’s Center in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Cooper’s is promoting a raffle to benefit St. Joe’s. The goal is to raise $20,000.00.
Raffle tickets are $10. They can be purchased at Cooper’s now through Sunday, April 29 when the drawing will be held at 4 p.m.
Prizes are:
- 1st Prize- Travel World Trip for Two to Ireland
- 2nd Prize- A Boat Full of Booze ( on display at Cooper’s)
- 3rd Prize- Cooper’s Lighthouse Party for 20
Donations given to St. Joseph’s Center support programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These include Outpatient Therapy, Residential and Community-based programs.
Facts About St. Joseph’s Center:
Courtesy: Sister Maryalice Jacquinot
- Annually, Saint Joseph’s Center provides residential services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile.
- In 15 locations throughout Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties, 150 individuals from various counties throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania call St. Joseph’s Center their home.
- To meet the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities living at home, St. Joseph’s Center offers numerous community programs. These include:
- Trinity Child Care Center provided medical day services for 30 children.
- Early Intervention provides therapeutic visits and special needs instruction for 138 clients and their families.
- Adult Day Program at three locations provides day activities and community participation for 150 clients.
- Community Support Services provides individualized support for 100 individuals of various ages living independently or with their family.
- Outpatient Therapy offers physical, aquatic, speech, music, recreation and occupational services to more than 500 clients, pediatric through geriatric.
- Maternity and Family Services offers a unique blend of services including two transitional homes for up to 9 pregnant or parenting mothers experiencing homelessness.
- Last year, there were 3,900 visits to the St. Joseph’s Center Baby and Children’s Pantry