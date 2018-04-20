Bloomsburg Mayor Arrested for Attempting to Solicit Prostitutes
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Columbia County arrested the mayor of Bloomsburg Friday night after they say he attempted to pay for sex.
Police tell Newswatch 16 they arrested 36-year-old Eric Bower after he allegedly tried to pay nearly $200 in cash for the services in Scott Township.
Bower, who was elected last year, is facing patronizing prostitution charges in Columbia County.
Dana Smith
Ha Ha, What a loser ! Him and the Canton Mayor need to pay for skanks .
Bill Hizny
What about the prostitutes……weren’t they charged?
Robert Mills
Dude must be super ugly at that age to solicit a prostitute.
Jim Burnetti
Didn’t they expect to be payed?