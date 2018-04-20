Bloomsburg Mayor Arrested for Attempting to Solicit Prostitutes

Posted 8:57 pm, April 20, 2018, by

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Columbia County arrested the mayor of Bloomsburg Friday night after they say he attempted to pay for sex.

Police tell Newswatch 16 they arrested 36-year-old Eric Bower after he allegedly tried to pay nearly $200 in cash for the services in Scott Township.

Bower, who was elected last year, is facing patronizing prostitution charges in Columbia County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments