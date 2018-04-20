× Bloomsburg Mayor Arrested for Attempting to Solicit Prostitutes

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Columbia County arrested the mayor of Bloomsburg Friday night after they say he attempted to pay for sex.

Police tell Newswatch 16 they arrested 36-year-old Eric Bower after he allegedly tried to pay nearly $200 in cash for the services in Scott Township.

Bower, who was elected last year, is facing patronizing prostitution charges in Columbia County.