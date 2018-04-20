Black and Blue Ball Held in the Electric City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The 18th annual Black and Blue Ball drew hundreds to the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel Friday evening.

The annual ball for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is a fun occasion, but the cause is a serious one.

It is the largest fundraiser of the year for the MDA, raising thousands to pay for research, therapies, medical supplies and even summer camp for people with neuromuscular diseases.

"It's actually very overwhelming. They continue to support us. This year is I think one of the biggest, what we're seeing as far as attendance and sponsorship compared to last year. It's a very big year for us,” said Michelle Vangelo of the MDA.

For many at the event, the cause is a personal one.

"I have fun at MDA summer camp, I'm able to play with my friends and swim and ride motorcycles!" said Noah Sienkiewicz, 10, who attends the ball every year.

"The MDA is just an amazing organization that just gives us so much support and love and the fact that Noah can go to an awesome camp, it's just a wonderful thing for our family and the community,” said Noah’s mother, Amy Sienkiewicz.

A signed Carson Wentz jersey, jewelry and trips were all up for auction to benefit the MDA, which helps about 800 people in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

"Raising money for research for neuromuscular disease, muscular dystrophy and sending kids to camps so they can you know just be a kid for a week would be you know something that would be the greatest thing in the world that we could do,” said MDA honorees Buddy and Kathy Croft.

The event is so big and so important to the MDA that organizers say planning for next year's ball will begin right away.