Assembly Against Gun Violence

SHENANDOAH -- Hundreds of students gathered at a high school in Schuylkill County Friday morning to mark the anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

Instead of staging a walkout, they held an assembly.

The students at Shenandoah Valley High School were not even alive when the Columbine shooting happened on this date in 1999, but with shootings continuing to happen at schools across the country, they felt they needed to do something.

The students held an assembly for National School Walkout Day which falls on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

The students say instead of walking out of class, they wanted to come together to encourage one another to become leaders in their communities.

Students from four other high schools in the county also attended the event.

"I felt that in our day and age, it's important for the youth to use their voices and with our county, small county, small town, I wanted to unite everyone together to unite our voices as one," said Shenandoah Valley senior Hunter Breznik.

The students also invited several county leaders and other representatives from the community to the assembly.