Abington Heights Powerlifting Squad

Posted 6:51 pm, April 20, 2018, by

With Freshman Bodie LaCoe and Sophomore Rachel Klein the Abington Heights Powerlifting Team already posts two National Champions.  This weekend in Glen Mills, the Comets team of 12 will compete in the State H.S. Powerlifting tournament.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

