16 To The Rescue: Sadie

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sadie is a shepherd mix at the SPCA of Luzerne County. This girl came in as a stray last fall.

“She’s actually our longest-residing resident dog that we have right now. She came in on Halloween night,” said volunteer Chelsea Feldmann.

And this lady loves meeting new people.

“She’s absolutely fantastic. super, super sweet. Anytime we can get her out to an event, we definitely do.”

Sadie enjoys the simple things in life like car rides, taking walks, and ear rubs.

The perfect home for this senior is one looking for a mellow companion and no kids.

“She’s sort of scared of children, so we would want to put her in a single-family home.”

Sadie is fine hanging out with other dogs but she can be selective.

“If somebody had their own animal, we can definitely bring them here to do a meet-and-greet to see how she does with them.”

And no kitty cats.

“She has a harder time seeing, so with her peripheral vision, if a cat snuck up on her, it might startle her.”

Volunteers are smitten with Sadie and they hope when you meet her, you will feel the same.

‘We call her our super-sweet senior shepherd Sadie,” Feldmann said. “We adore her. She’s got her little teddy bear ears. We just know someone is going to want to scoop her up.”

If you are interested in adopting Sadie, contact the SPCA of Luzerne County.

