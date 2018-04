× Thief Caught on Camera in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Surveillance video shows a man breaking into a convenience store in Scranton.

The owner of the store along Davis Street says the crook broke in through a window around 4:30 in the morning on Thursday and made off with about 10 cartons of cigarettes, blunts and cigars.

Police in Scranton are looking for the thief after that break-in in Lackawanna County.