Section of Scranton Bridge Collapses During Demolition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A bridge demolition went faster than expected when part of the span came crashing down.

Part of a 100-year-old bridge collapsed Thursday morning in Scranton as PennDOT crews were working to slowly take the bridge down.

The collapse may speed up the project that's affecting drivers in Scranton.

Here’s what it looks like from the closed Central Scranton Expressway @wnep pic.twitter.com/7ZyjVOl0XF — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) April 19, 2018

This week, PennDOT planned to take down the part of the old Harrison Avenue bridge that goes over the Central Scranton Expressway. A demolition that was expected to take one to two days, took one to two seconds around 5 a.m. Thursday.

That part of the bridge came crashing down onto the expressway below that was already closed.

Now the demolition crews are on cleanup duty.

The expressway, a main route in and out of Scranton, closed Wednesday evening ahead of the demolition.

And the collapse speaks to why the closure was necessary.

PennDOT says while the demo didn't go as planned since they're working on a 100-year-old bridge, anything is possible.

As @JamesEMay4 put it: a demolition “that was supposed to take 1-2 days, took 1-2 seconds” around 5:00 this morning. A part of the old Harrison Avenue Bridge collapsed during demolition. @wnep pic.twitter.com/fhA7gvs032 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) April 19, 2018

"What was expected to take one or two days ended up taking one or two seconds this morning, around 5 o'clock in the morning," said PennDOT official James May. "They were hammering up top and the entire first span over top of the Central Scranton Expressway did collapse down onto itself. The reason that we closed the expressway and the reason that we took the safety precautions that we did was because we knew this would be a possibility. It was not the plan but we knew it was a possibility."

PennDOT officials say it's too early to tell if this means they'll be able to reopen the Central Scranton Expressway earlier than planned. they say there's still a lot of cleanup to do. Right now, plans are to reopen the highway Monday morning.

41.399531 -75.651774