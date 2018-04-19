Sears Store, Auto Center at Wyoming Valley Mall to Close

Posted 1:46 pm, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 01:50PM, April 19, 2018

WYOMING VALLEY MALL — The Sears store and Sears Auto Center in the Wyoming Valley Mall is closing.

Store managers informed workers Thursday morning.

A liquidation sale is planned for April 27.

Company officials said the Sears Auto Center will close in Mid-May and the Sears store will close by mid-July.

Eligible workers will be offered a severance and have the opportunity to apply for jobs at other Sears locations.

Sears officials said the closing is part of a company-wide strategic reorganization previously announced.

