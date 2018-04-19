× Restaurant Week in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — If you enjoy tasty food and hot deals, Carbon County may be the place to dine this week.

Several places are participating in “Restaurant Week.”

“Be a tourist in your own backyard. Get out, get out of your comfort zone, go visit a new restaurant that’s participating in Restaurant Week and explore the food opportunities that they have,” said Kathy Henderson, Carbon County Chamber of Commerce.

Around 20 restaurants are participating.

For chef’s, it’s certainly a time-consuming week, but it offers them the opportunity to display their skills in the kitchen.

Head Chef Andrew Snyder serves diners at Bonnie and Clyde in Lehighton.

“It’s a time to get everybody in the community out and see what we have to offer and show off our best items and the best of what we got. It’s fun and we stay busy and consistent during the week. We’re very happy to have that. We enjoy Restaurant Week here,” Snyder said.

“We’re both from more metropolitan areas originally and the food, the health consciousness of the food is superior here. it’s a welcomed addition to the area,” said David Holmes of Nesquehoning.

At Joey B’s in Palmerton, the restaurant is donating some of its funds from Restaurant Week to several nonprofit organizations in the area.

“We’ve been here for 30 years and we are very honored that we have a very strong following as far as our restaurant and as far as our friends. We’re in a position where we can give money back and we encourage people to also give back to some of these local organizations,” said owner Chip Solt.

Diners have from now until Sunday to check out some of these local eateries.

Get more info on Carbon County’s Restaurant Week here.