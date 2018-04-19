Residents Allowed to Return Home After Wind Ripped Roof Off Apartment Building

Posted 8:11 pm, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:10PM, April 19, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some good news for residents in the Electric City who were forced out of their homes by mother nature earlier in the week.

Officials say folks living on the first four floors of the Lutherwood Apartment building will be able to return home starting Friday at 9 a.m.

Strong winds blew the roof off the building on Monday.

Residents of the top two floors should be allowed back in within a few days after crews wrap up the repairs in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

