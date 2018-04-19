Police Officer Involved in Crash in Columbia County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A police officer crashed into another vehicle Wednesday morning on Route 11 near Bloomsburg.

The South Centre Township officer was trying to cross Route 11 when he hit the passenger side of another car.

No one was injured but the police cruiser sustained a lot of damage.

According to the police chief, this leaves two of the four department vehicles out of commission.

The chief says they are managing with only two vehicles for right now.

State police are investigating the crash in Columbia County.