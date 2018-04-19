Man Facing Child Sex Charges in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a New Jersey man allegedly sexually assaulted an underage girl in Monroe County.
According to police, Daniel Palmitessa, 32, of New Jersey forced the girl to take nude photographs of herself and another underage girl.
Police say they found over 1500 digital photographs involving child pornography on Palmitessa’s electronics.
Palmitessa is facing corruption of minors and other related charges.
41.045838 -75.247906
1 Comment
gutterratt
How is he a “new jersey man,” if he was born in Indiana, went to high school in Stroudsburg, went to college at Northampton in Bethlehem pa and lives in Stroudsburg?