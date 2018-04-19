Hasbro Wants to Turn Your Old Toys Into Playgrounds With New Recycling Program

One of the largest toy makers in the world is doing some good for the environment.

Hasbro is launching a toy recycling program.

The company wants to transform your donated toys into material used to make playgrounds, park benches and flower pots, among other things.

It’s partnering with recycling company Terracycle and the process is simple for you to participate.

Just visit HasbroToyRecycling.com to sign up and you’ll get a free shipping label for your package.

The program will be tested in the United States and if successful will expand worldwide.