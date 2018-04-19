Crestwood was down, on the road, 6-1 to Scranton Prep before storming back to crush the Cavaliers 14-7 in Lacrosse. It was a litmus test for the Comets who dealt with adversity and backhanded it to a uplifting win.
Crestwood Boys Lacrosse
-
Crestwood vs Scranton Prep boys lacrosse
-
Holy Redeemer Sweeps Crestwood in Boys Volleyball
-
Crestwood vs Dallas basketball
-
Crestwood Girls Top Valley West to Reach District Championship
-
Delaware Valley vs Crestwood volleyball
-
-
Hazleton vs Crestwood baseball
-
Abington Heights Girls Beat Crestwood 51-45 in District Title Game
-
Budget Battle at Crestwood over Teacher Layoffs, Proposed Field House
-
Hazleton Area vs Crestwood boys basketball
-
Holy Redeemer vs Crestwood girls basketball
-
-
Crestwood Boys Beat Wyoming Area on the Road
-
Information Session Held to Explain Possible Lay Offs in Crestwood School District
-
Crestwood Considers More Than a Dozen Teacher Layoffs