Crestwood Boys Lacrosse

Posted 7:17 pm, April 19, 2018, by

Crestwood was down, on the road, 6-1 to Scranton Prep before storming back to crush the Cavaliers 14-7 in Lacrosse.  It was a litmus test for the Comets who dealt with adversity and backhanded it to a uplifting win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

