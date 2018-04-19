Country Music Spotlight on Winery in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A couple who owns a winery in the Poconos earned major national recognition. Their wines were the featured beverages at the Academy of Country Music awards.

Randy Detrick lives by the motto, "celebrate life."

"Life is about experiences. They never leave you," he said.

And this week his family is celebrating a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Academy of Country Music awards team served Blue Ridge Estate Vineyard and Winery wine at all of the show-related events in Las Vegas this year.

"We were beyond flattered and humbled. We're grateful," Detrick said.

The journey started about a year ago when a music industry leader visited the winery. He loved everything so much that he spread the word among friends and before they knew it, the Detricks were invited to bring their wine to the country music event in Las Vegas.

They, several staff members, and their kids Maggie and Joseph rubbed elbows with country music superstars.

"(It was) just so cool to see them like right on stage. We were so close. We went to the rehearsals," Tiffany Detrick said.

"The best experience was having Maggie 10 feet from the people that are world famous," said Randy.

The Detricks say this isn't just a big win for them. It's also a win for the entire Pocono wine region and that's something they say you can raise a glass to.

"It was such a great experience for our children, for Blue Ridge. It just holds a special place in my heart," Tiffany said.

And the attention on Blue Ridge wine isn't over yet. A musician plans to write a song about the Detricks and their wine.