Cash 5 Lottery Winner Sold in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Luzerne County Wednesday.

A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket for the Wednesday, April 18, drawing matched all five balls drawn — 5, 12, 14, 21, 38 — to win $400,000.

The ticket was sold at a Sunoco on Market Street in Kingston.

The retailer gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

