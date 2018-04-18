WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino Dies at 82
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Bruno Sammartino, the longtime pro wrestling star from Pittsburgh, has died, reports WTAE. He was 82.
The WWE confirmed the hall of famer’s death Wednesday.
Sammartino held the WWE Championship for nearly eight years. That is the longest reign of all time.
In early 1968, Sammartino headlined the first wrestling event at the brand-new Madison Square Garden.
Sammartino retired from professional wrestling in 1981, returning to the WWE in the mid-80s as a broadcaster alongside Vince McMahon.
1 Comment
peatermoss
And a star at our former CYC