× WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino Dies at 82

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Bruno Sammartino, the longtime pro wrestling star from Pittsburgh, has died, reports WTAE. He was 82.

The WWE confirmed the hall of famer’s death Wednesday.

Sammartino held the WWE Championship for nearly eight years. That is the longest reign of all time.

In early 1968, Sammartino headlined the first wrestling event at the brand-new Madison Square Garden.

Sammartino retired from professional wrestling in 1981, returning to the WWE in the mid-80s as a broadcaster alongside Vince McMahon.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino has passed away at age 82. https://t.co/B8nUabP0oh — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018

RIP Bruno,thank you for loving and living our business,only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 18, 2018

Sad to hear that we lost a great one #BrunoSammartino today. Thoughts and prayer go out to his family. — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) April 18, 2018

Devastating news for the wrestling world. An Icon amongst Icon’s, Bruno Sammartino has passed away. RIP Bruno. My thoughts and prayers are with his family today. — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) April 18, 2018