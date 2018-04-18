WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino Dies at 82

Posted 11:32 am, April 18, 2018, by

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Bruno Sammartino, the longtime pro wrestling star from Pittsburgh, has died, reports WTAE. He was 82.

The WWE confirmed the hall of famer’s death Wednesday.

Sammartino held the WWE Championship for nearly eight years. That is the longest reign of all time.

In early 1968, Sammartino headlined the first wrestling event at the brand-new Madison Square Garden.

Sammartino retired from professional wrestling in 1981, returning to the WWE in the mid-80s as a broadcaster alongside Vince McMahon.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment