Woman Ordered to Jail for Theft from Mother of Missing Man

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman charged with stealing from the mother of a missing man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

Sharon Grzenda of Moosic was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in county prison and ordered to pay back more than $36,000.

Police said she stole the money from a woman in her care.

That woman, Helen Baron, is the mother of a missing man — Robert Baron of Old Forge.

Investigators say they do not believe this is related to the Robert Baron missing person case but it was discovered during that investigation.

She pleaded guilty earlier this year to theft by unlawful taking.