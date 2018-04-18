WBS Penguins have clean slate into playoffs

Posted 7:21 pm, April 18, 2018, by

The WBS Penguins lost three of four games in the regular season to the Charlotte Checkers, and they have their first two games of the series in Charlotte.  But, the Penguins are looking at the Calder Cup Playoffs as a clean slate.  It's a fresh sheet of ice, and you take it one game, one period, one shift at a time.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s