Video Vault: Barbara Bush Visits Northeastern Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a somber day for the entire country, as we remember the life and legacy of a beloved former first lady.

Barbara Bush passed away Tuesday at the age of 92.

She was called a "force of a woman" and is being remembered for her devotion to her country and her family.

Barbara Bush is only the second woman in American history to be both mother and wife to a U.S. president.

Sources close to the family say she remained alert, had conversations, and even enjoyed her favorite bourbon until the very end.

A funeral for Bush is set for this Saturday in Texas.

Bush is also being remembered as a strong ambassador for literacy. Over the years, her passion for that cause brought her to northeastern Pennsylvania a number of times.

On April 25th, 1983, Barbara Bush paid a visit to the city of Wilkes-Barre to tour the Osterhout Library's new children's wing.

During that trip, she also took time to read a storybook to a group of preschoolers.

The first lady made another trip to northeastern Pennsylvania in September of 1992 to campaign for her husband.

Newswatch 16's Mary Ravasio takes us back to the first lady's trip to Bishop Hoban High School in this edition of the Video Vault.