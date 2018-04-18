‘Superstars’ Go to the Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- In hopes of raising awareness about their fitness class, a group of young people with varying mental and physical disabilities headed to Harrisburg to show off their drumming skills at the Capitol.

Amanda Brown of Unityville has been waiting for this day for months.

Amanda lives with a mental disability. Every Saturday, she comes to the Eastern Lycoming County YMCA near Muncy for Diana Logan's class called Superstars.

Superstars is a fitness program. Anyone can take part, but the Y especially encourages people who have mental and physical challenges to join in.

"It's about self-expression, rhythm and music, and really you'll see different dance moves, some better than you'll see anywhere else," Logan said.

In hopes of raising awareness about the program, about 40 of Diana's Superstars took their set on the road to the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

Friends and family made sure there was a celebrity sendoff.

An hour and a half drive later, with a lot of teamwork, the group was on their way to the rotunda for the main event.

This group came to the Capitol in hopes of having their voices heard, and with all that drumming it was hard to ignore them.

With Amanda's parents in the crowd watching, the Superstars let loose.

"To be here and doing this, I don't think she understands the magnitude of this, but I do," said Donna Brown, Amanda's mother.

"It shows that people with disabilities are able to do a lot of different things. We need to show that in the community," said Michelle Burgett of Muncy.

The Superstars class is free and open to the public. It will continue every Saturday at the YMCA near Muncy.